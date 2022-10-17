Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banglalink expands network in Ctg division

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 402
Staff Correspondent

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury (6th from right) and other guests pose for a photograph at a press conference attend at Radisson blu Chattogram on Sunday.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury (6th from right) and other guests pose for a photograph at a press conference attend at Radisson blu Chattogram on Sunday.

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16:  Banglalink has increased its network coverage in the Chattogram division by 50 percent in the last one year. The use of Banglalink's new spectrum of 2.3 GHz band through Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology has also started in Chattogram.
As a result of technological development, Banglalink customers can now enjoy double speed mobile internet.
At a press conference held at Radisson blu Chattogram on  Sunday, the chief executive officer of Veon, Kaan Terzioglu the owner of Banglalink, made this announcement.  
Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sundar Shikdar were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.
Banglalink Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas Banglalink Chief Commercial Officer Upanga Dutta, Banglalink Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman, Banglalink Regional Director Soumen Mitra and other senior officials of Banglalink were present in the event.
They addresses, more than 3200 beige transceiver stations of Banglalink have been installed across the country in the last nine months. Banglalink launched the future generation 4G with the new wave of 2.3 GHz band and using Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology as first mobile operator of the country in last month.  
Banglalink has also received Okla's recognition as the country's highest speed mobile network for the third consecutive year.
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "I welcome Banglalink's ongoing initiative to expand network coverage in Chattogram Division. Such initiatives will further strengthen the technology infrastructure we have built in Chattogram over the past few years. I hope Banglalink will help Chattogram to advance in terms of technology in the future as well."
BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder said, "Banglalink is continuously improving by expanding its network and providing quality digital services in different parts of the country. This effort of Banglalink is in line with the government's aim to ensure modern digital infrastructure in all corners of the country. We wish Banglalink continued success and are ready to extend all possible support to them."
Kan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of Veon, the owner of Banglalink, said, "Veon has already achieved double-digit growth in Bangladesh. To maintain this trend of growth, huge investments are being made in our network in key areas like Chattogram.
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, "We are rapidly expanding our strong 4G network to become a nationwide operator. Chattogram has received special importance in our expansion plan due to its national importance as a commercial hub. Both general consumers and businesses in this segment will benefit from our expanded network coverage."
After the press conference, the City Mayor visited the Banglalink kiosk and tried its fastest mobile internet and digital services Toffee, Health Hub and Applink.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Actor Masum Aziz no more
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft