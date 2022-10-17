Banglalink expands network in Ctg division



Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury (6th from right) and other guests pose for a photograph at a press conference attend at Radisson blu Chattogram on Sunday.

As a result of technological development, Banglalink customers can now enjoy double speed mobile internet.

At a press conference held at Radisson blu Chattogram on Sunday, the chief executive officer of Veon, Kaan Terzioglu the owner of Banglalink, made this announcement.

Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sundar Shikdar were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Banglalink Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas Banglalink Chief Commercial Officer Upanga Dutta, Banglalink Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman, Banglalink Regional Director Soumen Mitra and other senior officials of Banglalink were present in the event.

They addresses, more than 3200 beige transceiver stations of Banglalink have been installed across the country in the last nine months. Banglalink launched the future generation 4G with the new wave of 2.3 GHz band and using Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology as first mobile operator of the country in last month.

Banglalink has also received Okla's recognition as the country's highest speed mobile network for the third consecutive year.

CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "I welcome Banglalink's ongoing initiative to expand network coverage in Chattogram Division. Such initiatives will further strengthen the technology infrastructure we have built in Chattogram over the past few years. I hope Banglalink will help Chattogram to advance in terms of technology in the future as well."

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder said, "Banglalink is continuously improving by expanding its network and providing quality digital services in different parts of the country. This effort of Banglalink is in line with the government's aim to ensure modern digital infrastructure in all corners of the country. We wish Banglalink continued success and are ready to extend all possible support to them."

Kan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of Veon, the owner of Banglalink, said, "Veon has already achieved double-digit growth in Bangladesh. To maintain this trend of growth, huge investments are being made in our network in key areas like Chattogram.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, "We are rapidly expanding our strong 4G network to become a nationwide operator. Chattogram has received special importance in our expansion plan due to its national importance as a commercial hub. Both general consumers and businesses in this segment will benefit from our expanded network coverage."

After the press conference, the City Mayor visited the Banglalink kiosk and tried its fastest mobile internet and digital services Toffee, Health Hub and Applink.







