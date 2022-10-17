Video
Home Business

Forex reserves slide to $36.33b on import payments

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh Bank has dropped to $36.33 billion as the central              bank continues providing commercial banks dollar support to tackle greenback crisis in the market.
The central bank sold $4.1 billion to banks in between July 1 and October 13 so that banks can clear import bills. The reserve was $39.06 billion on August 31 and $46.2 billion in September 2021.
On September 8, BB paid $1.73 billion to Asian Clearing Union that dipped the reserve to $37.06 billion on the day from $38.94 billion on September 7.
BB officials said high import payments were the main reason for depletion of forex reserves. In the first two months of FY23, the country's import payments rose by 16.95 per cent or $1.84 billion compared with that in the same months of the previous year. So, import payments increased to $12.7 billion in July-August from $10.85 billion in the same months of the past year.  Imports are surging amid rising commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions and Russia-Ukraine war.
The country's trade deficit widened by $270 million to $4.55 billion in the July-August period of the current financial year 2022-23 compared with that in the same period in the past financial year.
The trade deficit hit record high at $33.24 billion in FY22 against $23.78 billion in FY21. Amid increasing balance of payments pressure and falling foreign exchange reserve, Bangladesh requested financial support from the IMF in July.
Both exports and imports increased in recent months, but the import payments were much higher against the export earnings. In July-August, the country's export earnings grew by 23.91 per cent to $8.13 billion compared with that of $6.56 billion in the same months of 2021.
As a result of the sharp increase in import payments compared with export earnings, demand for the dollar in the interbank money market has increased significantly in recent times. The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 108 from Tk 84.8 against the US dollar within a year.
Remittance and export earnings are prime tools for the bankers to meet the demand for dollars, but both are falling. The country's inward remittance dropped by 10.84 per cent to $1.54 billion in September, the third month of the 2022-2023 fiscal, from $1.72 billion in the same month of the past year.
It was the lowest inflow of remittance in seven months. The central bank had to inject dollars due to the severe shortage of the greenbacks on the financial market. The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback on the market.
Of the total reserve, the central bank formed a $7 billion export development fund, but the amount is still considered as reserve for which the International Monetary Fund has already raised objection.
The banking sector is now under liquidity stress as many lenders are buying US dollars in exchange for the local currency from the central bank to settle import bills, bankers said. Banks' excess liquidity declined to Tk 1.89 lakh crore at the end of July 2022 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in the previous month.


