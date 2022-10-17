Commerce Secy seeks punishment for adulterators

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh has asked the National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection to file criminal cases in case of major crimes or repeated crimes. He said it while taking part in a public hearing on market situation.

The hearing held on Sunday at TCB Auditorium in Kawran Bazar of the city was attended by representatives of public-private and state-owned institutions, private institutions, manufacturers, investors, importers, whole sellers, retail traders and consumers related associations.

Various chambers organizations also attended the public hearing which spelled out various provisions of consumers services as per Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009.

He said that there are three types of judicial system in the Consumer Rights Act. Penalties are dealt with immediately by a mobile court for cheating or adulteration. And a case can be filed under the criminal law. But that is not being done.

He said there should be a lawsuit. And he said he is always to sue offenders. At least where major crimes are committed or where the same crimes are repeated time and again. Cases should be prosecuted under criminal law. Thirdly, a case can also be filed under civil law for charging exorbitant prices.

The Commerce Secretary wonders why such legal provisions were not applied and requested the DG to use all legal means he has in hands to discipline the wrong doers and discipline the market.

The secretary said, if a consumer is cheated, he can also file a case in the civil law court as well. Under civil law the accused can be punished five times more.

Market stakeholders directly raised their complaints and suggestions. During this time, the secretary complained about the quality of health services, fixing doctors' fees, fixing the prices of products, LPG gas, harassing courier services. He said everywhere cheating is taking place and they must be stopped. It needs concerted efforts, he said.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh also said disposal of cases in the Consumer Directorate should be increased. Many solvable cases are still pending.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin was present as a special guest at the hearing. He said, we are not for bad people; businessmen will do business within ethics. Forgery and counterfeiting are two deadly things. So I want freedom from the slander of dishonest businessmen.

Jasim Uddin said death penalty is being meted out for adulteration in many countries including Japan. Still we are adulterating. We have to stop it, he said.













