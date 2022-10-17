BD seeks investment from Brunei



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam (extreme right) speaks while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (middle), FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (2nd from left), Brunei's Finance Minister Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Abdullah (2nd from right) and Minister of Home Affairs Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman (extreme left) listens at a meeting at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

"Bangladesh can be the right place for investment. My request will be to invest in Bangladesh," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a business meeting with Brunei's Finance Minister Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Abdullah at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital.

"We have on-going development projects to facilitate investment. There are deep seaports, 100 Special Economic Zones, Hi-Tech parks, tourism parks, Nuclear Power plant, Metro Rail, LNG terminal and construction of road and rail on bringing the whole country under a common network. So, our story is now very different from what it was before and Brunei can choose Bangladesh as their next destination for trade and investment", Jashim Uddin Said in his speech.

The Commerce Minister mentioned countries like India and China where Bangladesh has the opportunity to export whatever it wants apart from its own market of 170 million people.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the meeting chaired by Md Jashim Uddin. Issues related to trade and investment, recruitment of skilled workers from Bangladesh and using port facilities were discussed in the meeting.

Minister Dr Amin said the two countries have the opportunity to work together on trade and investment fronts and explore opportunities to create a regional hub in terms of transportation. "We are expanding our seaports at the moment."

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Brunei Halal Foods in Bangladesh was also signed at the meeting.

State Minister Alam highlighted the contributions of Bangladeshis, especially that of the construction workers.

The Sultan also admired the Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Brunei as hard working and sincere.

"We foresee the scope of strengthening cooperation in trade and investment with a focus on development and innovation, food processing, ICT, plastic, petrochemical, shipbuilding, tourism, infrastructure development, petroleum and energy and knowledge transfer to facilitate the transition of the 4IR", FBCCI chief added.

Tipu Munshi urged the Brunei Finance Minister to remove the discriminatory rule for Bangladeshi immigrant workers who have to deposit $1600 while the amount is only $500 for Malaysian workers.

Highlighting some of the major benefits provided in Bangladesh's foreign investment policies, the minister informed that besides the gigantic domestic market, investing in Bangladesh will offer additional access to the Indian and Chinese market as these two markets allow most of the made in Bangladesh products duty free.

State minister of Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam urged Brunei to appoint more Bangladeshi manpower as Bangladesh has been focusing more on creating skilled manpower.

Minister of Home Affairs Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman praised the contribution of the skilled Bangladeshi manpower in keeping Brunei economy afloat.

FBCCI director Priti Chakraborty, FBCCI Vice Presidents Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir and Md. Habib Ullah Dawn were present, among others, on the occasion.











