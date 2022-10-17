2 more bodies found after Ctg boat capsize

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Rescue workers have recovered two more bodies three days after a trawler sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.

A body was found in the trawler's engine room on Saturday, while another was in a crew cabin, according to Lt Razi Al-Amin of the Coast Guard East Zone.

"The bodies found on Saturday were identified as Pradeep Chowdhury, a greaser, and Abdul Motaleb, a passenger," said Md Ekram Ullah, chief of the Sadarghat River Police Station.

Seven bodies have been recovered from the river after the disaster.

Five bodies were recovered on Thursday - Chief Officer Md Saiful Islam, Captain Faruk Bin Abdullah, Dock Member Rahmat Mia, Fish Master Zahir Uddin and Second Engineer Zahirul Islam. -bdnews24.com











