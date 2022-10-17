Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 more bodies found after Ctg boat capsize

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Rescue workers have recovered two more bodies three days after a trawler sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.
A body was found in the trawler's engine room on Saturday, while another was in a crew cabin, according to Lt Razi Al-Amin of the Coast Guard East Zone.
"The bodies found on Saturday were identified as Pradeep Chowdhury, a greaser, and Abdul Motaleb, a passenger," said Md Ekram Ullah, chief of the Sadarghat River Police Station.
Seven bodies have been recovered from the river after the disaster.
Five bodies were recovered on Thursday - Chief Officer Md Saiful Islam, Captain Faruk Bin Abdullah, Dock Member Rahmat Mia, Fish Master Zahir Uddin and Second Engineer Zahirul Islam.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sea-level rise 'may cross two metres by 2100'
2 more bodies found after Ctg boat capsize
AL regime to be swept away by strong movement, says Fakhrul
20 sued over shooting municipality mayor, 2 held
Opposing India during polls BNP's old tactics, says Quader
Baira rejects KSA embassy move to get visa stamped by third party
Fire controlled, ERL saved
Malaysia now agrees to employ BD migrants thru 100 BRAs


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft