AL regime to be swept away by strong movement, says Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at the BNP rally at the Polytechnic Institute field in Mymensingh on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Speaking at a massive rally, he also said the recent by-election to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat proved the BNP's observation true that no fair election could be held under the Awami League government.

"Terrorism and theft are there in the Awami League's body chemistry from where they never can come out. So, they often shout, attack people with sticks, and issue threats and warnings. The People of Bangladesh are not afraid of your arrogance and threats. People have now woken up. Awami League will be swept away by the raging wave of our movement that has started from Teknaf toTentulia," Fakhrul said.

As part of the party's planned divisional programmes, Mymensingh city unit BNP organised the rally in the Polytechnic Institute field with the participation of thousands of their activists and leaders.

A chair preserved for the chief guest of the rally was vacant on the stage in honour of party chairperson Khaleda Zia. Mymensingh city unit BNP convener Professor AKM Shafiqul Islam presided over the rally.

The organisers said the rally was meant to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Saturday's rally was the second rally by the BNP at the divisional level as the first one was held in Chattogram last Wednesday. The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on December 10.

Speaking at the rally, BNP leaders alleged that an 'undeclared' transport strike was imposed in Mymensingh and its adjoining districts since morning to prevent opposition leaders and activists from joining the rally.

At the begging of his speech, Fakhrul said the people of Mymensingh established their right to hold rallies by carrying out a tough fight and overcoming all adversities like the explosion of crude bombs, firing of gunshots and showdown with sticks by the ruling party 'cadres'.

He said the BNP leaders arranged the rally by occupying the Polytechnic Institute field. "It's a great victory. The brave sons of Mymensingh have demonstrated that they're ready to make any kind of sacrifice for protecting democracy."

"After passing Gazipur on our way to Mymensingh from Dhaka, it seemed a hartal or curfew was imposed as the roads were free of vehicles. Only some small trucks were seen carrying our leaders and activists. The golden boys from the Chhatra League took position on the roads with rods and sticksour boys have driven them away," Fakhrul told the rally.

He said their party leaders and activists arranging the rally overcoming all barriers and odds have sent out a message that the people of Bangladesh will no longer bow down to any obstacles. "They must free this country from misrule."

'AL a party of thieves, corrupt people'

The BNP leader said it is the Awami League, which repeatedly destroyed democracy in Bangladesh. "They obliterated democracy by introducing Baksal in 1975 and they've now established tyranny in the name of democracy."

Coming down hard on the ruling party, the BNP leader said the Awami League is a party of thieves and looters. "Their leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman himself called them thieves in 1974 "Theft, corruption and robbery are the core genetic problems of the Awami League."

He said the Awami League not only abolished democracy, but also destroyed all the democratic institutions. "They have done the biggest damage by destroying the election system and depriving us of our ownership of the country and our right to change the government after every five years through casting our votes. We can't now give our votes."

Referring to by-polls to Gaibandha-5, he said the ruling party leaders have been saying that fair elections will be conducted through the current Election Commission (EC). "We have said the elections would not be fair under a partisan government and it has proved true." -UNB













