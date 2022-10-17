Video
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:07 AM
Home Front Page

20 sued over shooting municipality mayor, 2 held

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 414

FENI, Oct 15: A case has been filed against 20 people over firing at three people including  Mirsarai's Baraiyahat  municipality mayor Rezaul Karim Khokon following a dispute over sand lifting from the Feni River.
A case was filed at Sonagazi model police station accusing 12 people including main accused Fazilpur UP chairman Mozibul Haque Ripon and eight anonymous people on Friday night, said Khaled Hossain Daiyan, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi model police
station.
The case was registered following a complaint
lodged by Mizanur Rahman of Osmanpur union in Mirsarai, he said.
The other accused are Belal Prakash alias Killer Belal, suspected shooter Mostaq, Saiful, Nur Hossain, Dish Palash, suspected shooter Rizel, Shakil, Rahul, Masud Uddin, Mohsin Opu, and Monjurul karim Ridon, said the OC.
Of them, Saiful and Shakil were arrested in a drive on Friday night and efforts are on to arrest the other accused, he said.
According to the case statement, the accused were demanding a large amount of extortion money from the plaintiff as he was excavating sand from the  Boro Feni River to fill the land of under-construction Power Distribution Centre at Korer hat under Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB).
When Baraiyarhat municipality mayor Khokon went to the spot to talk on the matter Friday noon, terrorists hired by accused Mozibul Haque Ripon started firing at him without any provocation, said the plaintiff.    -UNB


