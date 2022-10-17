Opposing India during polls BNP's old tactics, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that politics of exploiting religious sentiments and opposing India during elections were old political tactics of BNP.

Briefing reporters at his official residence in the capital, Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, described BNP as a rumour-mongering political party.

He said that BNP's only weapon was following the tactics Nazi German politician and propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

He said this tactics of BNP became a blunt tool.

He said that now BNP was using religious card which is never done by Awami League.

He described BNP's call to impose sanctions against the government as indicative of its political failure.

No responsible political party, having minimum commitment to the country and its people can speak like this, he said.

Quader alleged that BNP was making attempts to incite a foreign country to impose inst Bangladesh.

He alleged that BNP was in politics of digging canals to bring crocodiles.

Having quit power leaving behind a legacy of undemocratic politics, wearing the mask of democracy, BNP was trying to tread its old path, he alleged.

He accused BNP of blindly criticizing the government day in and day out at its public meetings.

Quader said that BNP had no right to dish out untruths and lies.

He alleged that BNP had turned telling lies as an art.

BNP wants to banish democracy, turn the country into a safe haven of terrorism and militancy and spread communal politics, alleged Quader.













