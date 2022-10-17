Video
Fire controlled, ERL saved

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 457
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: The Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), Bangladesh's lone oil refinery was saved from a fire on Saturday.
ERL Managing Director Muhammad Lukman told the Daily Observer that the fire had erupted at a spot adjacent to ERL's metering station, about 500 metre off the main plant.
It took an hour for firefighters from four stations to bring the fire under control, he said.
He said that 70 to 80 small pipelines near the metering station had caught fire at around 11:25
am on Saturday.
Fire-fighting units from the port city's Bandar, Patenga, EPZ and Agrabad stations extinguished the fire at around 12:45 pm, he said.
The damage was negligible, said Lukman.
The ERL instituted inquiry by a six-member committee to determine the cause of the fire, he said.
He said that the committee was expected to submit its report on Saturday evening.
The fire had occurred in a pipeline in a terminal under development and not in ERL's facilities, he said.
He said that round-the-clock water supply to prevent recurrence of fire due to heat was ensured.
In 1967, ERL was established to refine diesel, octane, kerosene, petrol, furnace oil, lubricants, bitumen, liquefied petroleum gas and jet fuel.
Only state owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) imports   16 lakh tonnes of crude from Saudi ARAMCO and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company under direct procurement method.
BPC is due to import another 58.50 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil this year.
The ERL meets 20 per demand of petroleum products out of the country's annual demand of 74 lakh tonnes while 80 per cent of the demand is met from imports, said officials.
BPC imports Tk 3,000 crore worth of crude and refined products annually, they said.


