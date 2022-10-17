Video
Malaysia now agrees to employ BD migrants thru 100 BRAs

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 447
Staff Correspondent

The government of Malaysia has finally backtracked from its previous position to receive Bangladeshi migrants under its foreign workers hiring programme through only 25 Bangladeshi Recruiting agencies (BRAs), which was known as a syndicate of 25-BRAs.
Instead, it has agreed to hire Bangladeshis now through 100 BRAs until the new Malaysian government takes charge after a fresh national election. After the election, the new government will take initiative to amend the memorandum of understanding (MoU), so that all BRAs can get chance to send migrants there.
Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) President Md Abul Bashar on Saturday made the disclosure while addressing an emergency meeting of the trade body demanding cancellation of the Saudi Embassy decision to receive passports and stamping the visas through a third agency -Shapla Centre.
In the meeting, Abul Bashar said the new executive committee of BAIRA was elected on September 3 and took charge on September 4 this year. After taking charge, leaders of the committee have taken initiative to talk to the Malaysian government on the matter.
Last week, a BAIRA delegation led by Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman visited Malaysia. The delegation discussed the issue with the high ups of the South Asian country's government. They have agreed to increase the number of agencies      to 100 now for sending migrants, he informed.
He said that the country's agencies had to suffer due to the inefficiency and negligence of government high officials as they haven't played proper roll while finalizing the draft MoU. A provision, which includes that the Malaysian government will determine the number of agencies, was incorporated. Taking the advantage, a section of Bangladeshi agencies and Malaysian officials initiated the syndication.
The Malaysian national elections will be held soon as its parliament has already been dissolved. After the polls, a new government will take charge. Necessary amendment of the MoU will be done after the new government assumes power, he claimed.
He urged all agencies to wait till the new government takes charge in Malaysia for getting scope to sending migrants there.


