Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 6 die, 734 more hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 410

Six more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 89.
During this period, 734 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deaths, five were reported from Dhaka division and another was from Chattogram division.
The dengue death toll in Dhaka division stands at 51, in Chattogram division
at 33 while it remained static in Barishal division at five.
Of the new patients, 468 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 266 outside it.
A total of 2,889 dengue patients, including 1,992 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The Directorate has recorded 24, 326 dengue cases and 21, 348 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sea-level rise 'may cross two metres by 2100'
2 more bodies found after Ctg boat capsize
AL regime to be swept away by strong movement, says Fakhrul
20 sued over shooting municipality mayor, 2 held
Opposing India during polls BNP's old tactics, says Quader
Baira rejects KSA embassy move to get visa stamped by third party
Fire controlled, ERL saved
Malaysia now agrees to employ BD migrants thru 100 BRAs


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft