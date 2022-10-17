Brunei Sultan Bolkiah accorded red carpet welcome at Dhaka



President M Abdul Hamid warmly receives the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah at the VVIP terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

President Abdul Hamid warmly received the Sultan accompanied by his royal family members at the VVIP terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city amid 21-gun salute and guard of honour upon his arrival by a special flight around 2:25pm.

A combined contingent of Bangladesh army, navy and air force presented him an honour guard while Sultan Waddaulah along with President Hamid stood on a makeshift dais when military band played national anthems of both the countries. The Brunei Sultan also inspected the guard and then the President introduced him to dignitaries who were present at the reception line.

Later, Brunei Sultan was escorted to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital in a motorcade from the airport. He placed wreath at the Memorial in memory of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War martyrs, planted a sapling and signed the "Visitors' Book" there.

Brunei Sultan will hold meetings with President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from other engagements during the visit. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will also meet him during his visit.

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen has expressed optimism that the state visit by the Sultan would "usher in a new chapter" in the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brunei.

"Bangladesh and Brunei are likely to sign three bilateral cooperation documents, including an agreement for introducing direct flights between the two countries, Two other cooperation documents will be signed on recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and recognition of certificates for two countries' seafarers," Momen told journalists earlier.

"We believe that the visit will be a successful and productive one," Momen said.

The Sultan is scheduled to stay at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, according to programme schedule. He is scheduled to return to Brunei on October 17.

However, the visit was originally scheduled for October 14 to 16, but later was rescheduled for October 15 to 17.

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, is one of the world's longest-reigning and few remaining absolute monarchs. He was crowned in August 1968 following the abdication of his father, Sir Haji Omar Ali Saifuddin.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will also visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.

Family members of Bangabandhu will receive him there, according to a draft programme schedule.

In April 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which marked a new milestone as the countries signed several MoUs for various types of cooperation, including in sectors like gas supply, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, youth and sports, art and culture.

Now about 15,000 Bangladeshi are working in Brunei.











Red carpet was rolled out as Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah arrived in Dhaka on his maiden three-day state visit on Saturday afternoon at the invitation of President M Abul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.President Abdul Hamid warmly received the Sultan accompanied by his royal family members at the VVIP terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city amid 21-gun salute and guard of honour upon his arrival by a special flight around 2:25pm.A combined contingent of Bangladesh army, navy and air force presented him an honour guard while Sultan Waddaulah along with President Hamid stood on a makeshift dais when military band played national anthems of both the countries. The Brunei Sultan also inspected the guard and then the President introduced him to dignitaries who were present at the reception line.Later, Brunei Sultan was escorted to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital in a motorcade from the airport. He placed wreath at the Memorial in memory of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War martyrs, planted a sapling and signed the "Visitors' Book" there.Brunei Sultan will hold meetings with President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from other engagements during the visit. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will also meet him during his visit.Foreign Minister Abdul Momen has expressed optimism that the state visit by the Sultan would "usher in a new chapter" in the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brunei."Bangladesh and Brunei are likely to sign three bilateral cooperation documents, including an agreement for introducing direct flights between the two countries, Two other cooperation documents will be signed on recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and recognition of certificates for two countries' seafarers," Momen told journalists earlier."We believe that the visit will be a successful and productive one," Momen said.The Sultan is scheduled to stay at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, according to programme schedule. He is scheduled to return to Brunei on October 17.However, the visit was originally scheduled for October 14 to 16, but later was rescheduled for October 15 to 17.The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, is one of the world's longest-reigning and few remaining absolute monarchs. He was crowned in August 1968 following the abdication of his father, Sir Haji Omar Ali Saifuddin.Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will also visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.Family members of Bangabandhu will receive him there, according to a draft programme schedule.In April 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which marked a new milestone as the countries signed several MoUs for various types of cooperation, including in sectors like gas supply, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, youth and sports, art and culture.Now about 15,000 Bangladeshi are working in Brunei.