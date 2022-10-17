Covid: 2 deaths, 295 new cases reported

The country recorded 295 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,032,092.

The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,395 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 3,794 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.78 per cent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 213 infections.

Another 516 people recovered from the illness

nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,972,588.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.12 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.45 per cent.

Globally, over 624.28 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.56 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-bdnews24.com











