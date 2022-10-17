SC reopens today to confront nationally important matters

The Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court will reopen today (Sunday) after a 45-day long vacation and immediately plunges into a pile of nationally important cases.

The apex court arena of the country will be full of lawyers and clients from today and peoples' eyes will stay fixed on the Supreme Court due to hearings and orders on various matters of national importance, lawyers observed.

On October 20, the Appellate Division is scheduled for hearing on the review petition filed by the government challenging its earlier verdict that upheld

the High Court verdict scrapping the 16th amendment to the Constitution which had empowered the parliament to remove its judges for incapacity and misbehaviour.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, on September 2, stayed the High Court verdict that struck down the provision of prior permission to arrest government officials in criminal cases till October 23. So, the apex court is likely to hold hearing on the matter after October 23 to pass its order.

The High Court will hold hearing on October 18 on the the Death References and the appeals of the accused sentenced to death in the case of the sensational 10-truck arms case.

On July 20, the HC bench comprising Justice comprising Sahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman fixed the date following a petition filed by the state.

Apart from these high profile cases, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will hold hearing on the review petition of Dr Taher killing case, the rule issued by the High Court to find the conspirators on the Padma Bridge, the hearing of the rule issued by the HC over the dismissal of Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir and the bail petition filed by the member of parliament Haji Salim are also on the agenda for hearing and disposal, sources said.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, judge of the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division, has fixed the date recently. The case will be heard in the regular bench of the apex court.

The government on December 24 in 2017 filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking a review of its judgement that upheld the High Court verdict scrapping the 16th amendment to the Constitution.

The Attorney General's office submitted the 908-page review petition containing 94 grounds on which the apex court may consider the prayer. In a briefing, the then Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said, "We sought scrapping of irrelevant observations in the verdict."

Since the review petition has not been finalised yet, a vacuum is prevailing in the procedure of removing Supreme Court judges and election commissioners for their misconduct. Allegations raised against some of the High Court judges are also pending for years. However, legal experts say, the Supreme Judicial Council is still in place.

Lawyer Manzill Murshid who appeared in this case for the writ petitioners said, "Since the Appellate Division upheld the judgement and as the apex court didn't pass any stay order on the judgement, there is no doubt that the Supreme Judicial Council is still in place."

The 16th amendment, made on September 17 in 2014, abolished the Chief Justice-led Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and restored parliament's power to remove the judges. But it was challenged with the HC on November 5 in 2014, through a writ petition filed by nine SC lawyers.

The High Court issued a rule on the amendment on November 9 in 2014. After the hearing, the HC declared the amendment illegal based on the view of the majority on May 5 in 2016. Later, the government appealed against the HC verdict.

The Appellate Division started hearing the case on May 8 in 2017 in the full bench led by the then Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha. The bench heard speeches from 10 amici curiae (friends of the court) on the case. Nine of them gave their opinion to scrap the 16th amendment to the Constitution.

Finally, the Appellate Division delivered the verdict on July 3 in 2017, rejecting the appeal and upholding the HC verdict and released the full text of the verdict on August 1 in 2017.

