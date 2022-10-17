Video
US lawmakers place resolution to recognise 1971 atrocities by Pak army as 'genocide'

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US lawmakers have taken up a move in US House of Representatives to declare Pakistan Army action against Bangalees and Hindus in 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh as "genocide" and "crime against humanity".
US congressman Steve Chabot, along with congressman of Indian origin Ro Khanna, introduced a 8-page resolution titled "Recognizing the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971" in US House of Representatives on
October 8.
"The Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 must not be forgotten," Chabot said. "Recognizing the genocide strengthens the historical record, educates our fellow Americans, and lets would-be perpetrators know such crimes will not be tolerated or forgotten," he tweeted.
 "With help from my Hindu constituents in Ohio's First District, Rep Ro Khanna and I introduced legislation to recognize that the mass atrocities committed against Bengalis and Hindus, in particular, were indeed a genocide," he said.
The 8-page resolution titled "Recognizing the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971" calls on the government of Pakistan, in the face of overwhelming evidence, to offer acknowledgement of its role in such genocide, offer formal apologies to the government and people of Bangladesh, and prosecute, in accordance with international law, any perpetrators who are still living.
 Chabot said they must not let the years erase the memory of the millions who were massacred.  
"Proud to join Rep Steve Chabot in introducing the first resolution commemorating the 1971 Bangalee Genocide in which millions of ethnic Bengalis and Hindus were killed or displaced in one of the most forgotten genocides of our time," Khanna said.
 It condemns the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against the people of Bangladesh from March 1971 to December 1971; recognizes that such atrocities against Bangalees and Hindus constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide; recalls the death and suffering of the countless victims of such atrocities and expresses its deep sympathy for the suffering.
  The resolution recognizes that entire ethnic groups or religious communities are not responsible for the crimes committed by their members; calls on the President of the United States to recognize the atrocities committed against ethnic Bangalees and Hindus by the Armed Forces of Pakistan during 1971 as crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.
It reaffirms the United States commitment to promoting peace, stability, and intercommunal harmony in the Indo-Pacific region, and the right of all people living in the region, regardless of national, racial, ethnic, or religious background, to enjoy the benefits of democratic institutions, the rule of law, the freedom of religion, and economic opportunity.


