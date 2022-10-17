Namaz-e-janaza of 3 UN peacekeepers held

The Namaz-e-Janaza of three United Nations (UN) peacekeepers was held on Saturday morning at Army Aviation Hanger at Dhaka Cantonment here.

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed attended the janaza, said an ISPR press release.

Their bodies arrived here from Brunei on Friday evening and they would be buried at their native places.

The three Bangladesh Army soldiers deployed in the UN peacekeeping operation in the Central African Republic were killed in an explosion of an improvised explosive device during their routine patrolling on a military vehicle on October 5 last.

The soldiers are Jasim Uddin, 31, of Brahmanbaria, soldier Jahangir Alam, 26, of Nilphamari and soldier Sharif Hossain, 26, of Sirajganj. -BSS