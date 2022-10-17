23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: A total of 23 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after testing 201 samples in nine Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in the district hit almost 11.44 percent till Saturday morning.

With the diagnosis of 23 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,29,313 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 1,28,292 with the recovery of 21 more patients during the time. The average recovery rate currently stands at 99.11 percent in Chattogram City and the district areas. The number of casualties remained steady at 1,367 as no new death was reported during the time.

A total of 73 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS







