Curtain rises on 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan

At Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's (BSA) National Theater Hall auditorium in the capital, the three-day festivities of the 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan were inaugurated on Friday.

Ekushey Padak-winning eminent educationist Syed Akram Hossain inaugurated the ceremonies of this flagship event of the Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad (JRSP).

The inaugural session of this exclusive convention, which has returned to the capital for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic, began with a harmonious rendition of the Tagore song 'Apni Obosh Holi'.

Some 40 of the JRSP members and alumni, including renowned influential and cultural personalities, then began the ceremony by lighting the mangal pradeep (lamp of welfare) together on the stage.

Hosted by thespian Tropa Majumdar, the event was presided over by the executive president of the National Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad, Atiur Rahman. The welcome remarks were delivered by Bulbul Islam, central general secretary of JRSP.

"Our once-green world has turned blood red, and people must awaken their humanity, artistic sensibility, and compassion in order to save the earth and restore harmony to society. Music can be one of the majestic companions behind this awakening," said Professor Syed Akram.

Two special presentations of 'Geeti Alekhya' were performed on the opening day of the convention. Dr Atiur Rahman-written 'Shampreetir Bangladesh' was performed at the inaugural session, while Mofidul Hoque-written Liberation War-based 'Tomay Notun Kore Pabo' was performed in the evening session on the first day.

The three-day convention is hosting a total of 700 artistes, organisers and cultural activists, and the inaugural day was observed with a youth competition, cultural segments and organisational activities.

On Saturday, the festival is scheduled to feature a special seminar at 4 pm, featuring this year's topic, 'The role of culture in creating a harmonious society'. Mofidul Haque, Liberation War Museum trustee and keynote speaker of the event, will deliver the lecture at the seminar which will be presided over by Sarwar Ali, while freedom fighter and cultural personality Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu and Professor Sadhan Ghosh will join as speakers. -UNB







