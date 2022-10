Customs officials detained a passenger of a Singapore-bound flight with 80,000 Saudi Arabia Riyals at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Saturday. The detainee is Md Asaduzzaman Nur, who was scheduled to fly for Singapore at 8:30am. Tipped off, the customs officials detained him with the Saudi Riyals amounting to Tk 23 lakh while he was going for boarding pass around 5:40am.

A case was filed in this connection. -UNB