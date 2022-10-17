Video
Two held with 3kg gold at Dhaka airport

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 410

Customs officials have detained two people with 3kg gold at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.
The detainees are Md Suman and Md Amin.
The duo came here from Dubai around 11:30pm on Friday on a flight of Emirates Airlines. Tipped off, customs intelligence officials along with members of other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation inside the aircraft and detained the two with two gold bars.
During the drive, the customs officials also found ten small packets containing 2.34kg gold attached with scotch tape under the seats of the detainees. The total value of the seized gold is Tk 2.5 crore.
A case has been lodged in this regard.     -UNB


