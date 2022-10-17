World Food Day today

The World Food Day-2022 will be observed in the country today as elsewhere in the world in a befitting manner.

This year's theme of the day is 'Kauke Poshchatey Rekhey Noy-Valo Uthpadoney Uttom Pushti, Surokkhito Poribesh Abong Unnoto Jibon.'

The Agriculture Ministry and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will jointly observe the day.

President M Abul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

In his message, President Abul Hamid said agriculture is one of the main drivers of poverty reduction and economic development in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in agriculture sector of the country, he said Bangabandhu called for agriculture revolution in rebuilding the country.

Bangabandhu ensured distribution of khas land, fertilisers, pesticides, improved seeds and other agriculture outputs among the farmers, the head of the state recalled. -BSS













