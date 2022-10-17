Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Cop's wife found dead in Khulna, suicide suspected

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 442

KHULNA, Oct 15: A constable's wife was found dead in their house at Jogipole in Khulna district town on Friday night.
Police suspect Mahmuda Khatun Tumpa, 30, wife of Shakil Ahmed, the constable posted in Khulna court, died by suicide. The couple lived with their two children. Kamal Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali Police Station, said that Shakil was the first to spot his wife's body hanging from the ceiling of their bedroom. "After finishing his duty around 9.30 pm, Shakil returned home but he found the bedroom of their house locked from inside," he said.
"Getting no response from his wife from inside, Shakil told us that he broke open the door and found Mahmuda hanging from the ceiling," he said.    - UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rickshawpuller who set himself on fire in city dies
DSCC to launch special five-day anti-dengue drive Sunday in five wards
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Namaz-e-janaza of 3 UN peacekeepers held
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Curtain rises on 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan
Man held with 80,000 Saudi Riyals at HSIA


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft