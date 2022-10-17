Cop's wife found dead in Khulna, suicide suspected

KHULNA, Oct 15: A constable's wife was found dead in their house at Jogipole in Khulna district town on Friday night.

Police suspect Mahmuda Khatun Tumpa, 30, wife of Shakil Ahmed, the constable posted in Khulna court, died by suicide. The couple lived with their two children. Kamal Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali Police Station, said that Shakil was the first to spot his wife's body hanging from the ceiling of their bedroom. "After finishing his duty around 9.30 pm, Shakil returned home but he found the bedroom of their house locked from inside," he said.

"Getting no response from his wife from inside, Shakil told us that he broke open the door and found Mahmuda hanging from the ceiling," he said. - UNB







