



China’s cooperation in Teesta River project reassuring



However, the diplomat's optimism about Chinese funding for Teesta came to fore when he was responding to a question about the project's update after a conference, 'National Image of China in Bangladesh' recently held in a city hotel. He said that China is very positive about funding the 'Comprehensive River Management Project for Teesta River'.



Needs be mentioned that Bangladesh Government had formally requested China to join this project a year ago. But china remained reluctant so far on the ground of some sensitive issues related to the project. As Teesta is a joint river shared by Bangladesh with India with whom China does not see eye to eye on several global issues and sabre rattles over regional supremacy, we do not rule out the geopolitical implications and significance of the project. From that point of view, China's such reluctance in joining the project, we believe is driven by its 'Look before you leap' policy.



But the domestic implications of the project are far reaching. Because over 20 million people of our country will benefit from it. The direct and indirect implications of this river are relatively much higher in Bangladesh as it influences the fate of people in Bangladesh more than that in India.



Unfortunately, our longstanding dispute with India over the Teesta issue remained unresolved for long requiring a third party intervention.



The effort to resolve the Teesta crisis, earlier in 2011, with our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the then Indian Premier Manmohan Singh ready to sign an agreement went bust due to non-cooperation of the West Bengal government. But the national interest of a sovereign country cannot remain hostage to that of the certain area of a country.



We believe Teesta project with Chinese fund will not stand as a barrier in the historical Indo-Bangla ties as it will be a development project.



The successful materialization of the 'Comprehensive River Management Project for Teesta River' will bring new lease of life to the northern part of the country which is facing desertification with the adverse impact of Farakka and Gajoldoba Teesta Barrageand help tackle the extreme weather issues.



China's experience in river management is globally acclaimed. Especially, the way it restored the river Huang Ho, once known as the 'China's Sorrow' is a unique example of its own capacity in river governance. China's cooperation in Teesta River management project is always welcome.

A news report, lately front-paged in this daily about Chinese funding on Teesta River comprehensive management project has filled us with fresh hope. And the positive note that Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming voiced recently in this regard, we believe reflects not only the stand of Chinese Government itself, also the country's growing enthusiasm to scale up the bilateral ties with us by a further notch.However, the diplomat's optimism about Chinese funding for Teesta came to fore when he was responding to a question about the project's update after a conference, 'National Image of China in Bangladesh' recently held in a city hotel. He said that China is very positive about funding the 'Comprehensive River Management Project for Teesta River'.Needs be mentioned that Bangladesh Government had formally requested China to join this project a year ago. But china remained reluctant so far on the ground of some sensitive issues related to the project. As Teesta is a joint river shared by Bangladesh with India with whom China does not see eye to eye on several global issues and sabre rattles over regional supremacy, we do not rule out the geopolitical implications and significance of the project. From that point of view, China's such reluctance in joining the project, we believe is driven by its 'Look before you leap' policy.But the domestic implications of the project are far reaching. Because over 20 million people of our country will benefit from it. The direct and indirect implications of this river are relatively much higher in Bangladesh as it influences the fate of people in Bangladesh more than that in India.Unfortunately, our longstanding dispute with India over the Teesta issue remained unresolved for long requiring a third party intervention.The effort to resolve the Teesta crisis, earlier in 2011, with our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the then Indian Premier Manmohan Singh ready to sign an agreement went bust due to non-cooperation of the West Bengal government. But the national interest of a sovereign country cannot remain hostage to that of the certain area of a country.We believe Teesta project with Chinese fund will not stand as a barrier in the historical Indo-Bangla ties as it will be a development project.The successful materialization of the 'Comprehensive River Management Project for Teesta River' will bring new lease of life to the northern part of the country which is facing desertification with the adverse impact of Farakka and Gajoldoba Teesta Barrageand help tackle the extreme weather issues.China's experience in river management is globally acclaimed. Especially, the way it restored the river Huang Ho, once known as the 'China's Sorrow' is a unique example of its own capacity in river governance. China's cooperation in Teesta River management project is always welcome.