Electricity crisis should be solved

Dear Sir

Load-shedding is a name of sufferings to people. It is continuing years after years. But this problem until unsolved and recently this problem increased too much. In few days ago, the national power grid has been collapsed. What indicate these? Bangladesh is not self-sufficient in producing electricity.



Bangladesh is going ahead with modern technology like other developed countries of the world. All the developed countries of the world are self-sufficient in producing electricity and for it they going ahead day by day. Bangladesh also should to be self-sufficient by setting more power stations. I think it's not any hard work for Bangladesh. Because Bangladesh has already completed a mega project of building Padma Bridge and proved the enablement. After all, Bangladesh govt. should take more effective steps for solving electricity crisis so that mills-factories produced their product properly and students can read in light in the time of examination.



Md Jobaidul Islam

Student , Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasha Mirsarai, Chattogram