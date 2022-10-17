World White Cane Day is celebrated every year on October 15 to recognise the importance of white canes for blind people, who want to safely travel and maintain their independence. The day aims to recognise the active participation of blind people in society and celebrate their achievements.



Visually impaired people have been using the canes for centuries, however, the white cane was introduced in the US in the 1930s. It helped normal people to identify blind people walking on the streets and be more careful towards them.



Also known as White Cane Safety Day, the day was first marked in 1964 in US by President Lyndon B Johnson. Later, International Federation of the Blind (presently known as World Blind Union) for the first time in 1969 held a international conference (from Sept 28 to Oct 2) of visually impaired people in Sri Lankan capital Colombo where over 300 people attended. The Conference proposed to observe October 15 as World White Cane Safety Day every year. Through this proposal, White Cane Safety Day turned into an international event.



Observance of the day is an effort to include the People with Disabilities (PwDs) into the mainstream of society.



Rights activists said, building an inclusive society can help ensure their rights. Inclusiveness is the cornerstone of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Inclusiveness is the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized. If we disregard inclusiveness, it would be tough to achieve SDGs.



PwDs comprise a large portion of our population, but they have been excluded from the mainstream of our society. The SDGs were set up in 2015 by United Nations General Assembly and are intended to be achieved by the year 2030. SDGs were adopted by all UN Member States as a universal call to ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. Through the pledge to 'Leave No One Behind', the countries have committed to fast-track progress for those furthest behind first.



A country cannot go ahead if a large number of its people remain excluded. Hence, it is needed to build an inclusive society.



In Bangladesh, we see that PwDs are facing barriers to inclusion in many key aspects of our society. Hence, they have been deprived of getting access to society on an equal basis with others, which includes areas of transportation, employment and education as well as social and political participation. They are entitled to government support, but programmes have been limited in scope and restricted to urban areas, and the question of disability has not been integrated into general development programmes.



The PwDs can prove their worth and can also contribute to the country's development if they get necessary supports. Citing a survey of World Health Organization (WHO), Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO) said, about 8%-10% people in Bangladesh have impairment in somehow or others. According to that tally, there are roughly 17 million PwDs in our country.



PwDs have poor or little access to jobs, different government services, training and above all social justice. Their opinions are not generally heard for and their rights are often violated resulting in their marginalization and exclusion. The formation of a separate ministry titled 'Disability Ministry' is essential for improving the condition of PwDs.



Md. Saidul Huq, Executive Director of BERDO, a rights-based organizing, said it would be helpful if a separate ministry is in place. This ministry would be helpful in increasing the social status of the PwDs. There is a link between national development and development of PwDs. If the condition of PwDs is improved with access to necessary support, they can contribute to the national development, he observed.



BERDO is working for improving the condition of PwDs, including the visually impaired people, since July 17, 1991. Its activities include establishing residential schools, imparting computer training, establishing Braille Library, Braille Book Production Centre, providing employment facilities, social safety and community-based rehabilitation for the PwDs.



Saidul Huq, who is visually impaired, hope that more rights-based organizations would be established in the country and other organizations currently working at development sector should take up programmes for ensuring the rights of PwDs.



Initiatives have been undertaken at international level to protect the rights of all the people. The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) was agreed on December 13, 2006 by UN General Assembly and came into force on May 3, 2008 to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.



Bangladesh government had ratified it on November 30, 2007. After the ratification, Bangladesh is bound to take up programmes aimed at ensuring the rights of PwDs.



Rights activists demanded making sustainable and improved smart cane in the country; motivating visually impaired people for use of white cane and making awareness campaign on the technique of its use through mass media; to follow universal rules of building design regarding construction of building, road and footpath in rural and town areas and build those structures suiting to the needs of PwDs.



There is a provision for keeping 5% seat reserved at mass transport for PwDs. A directive should be issued to BRTA for its implementation. The issue of providing assistance to PwDs regarding their movement outside their homes should be included in the training manual of police. While issuing driving license for drivers, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority can raise awareness among drivers about the importance of white cane. Initiative should be taken to develop software aimed at helping PwDs in their movement.



We need a rights-based inclusive society where all the people can enjoy their rights without any discrimination. We have constitutional obligation to build up such society. Article 19 of Bangladesh Constitution called for ensuring equality of opportunity to all the citizens, while Article 28(4) called for making special provision for the advancement of any backward section of citizens.



Initiative to observe the day will be successful when the rights of PwDs will be fulfilled and all concerned will come up with necessary supports in this regard.

The writer is a freelance journalist











