Biogas can meet country’s energy demand

There is growing concern about the world's energy crisis, depletion of fossil fuels, and global warming. To counter this situation, the role of renewable energy is becoming increasingly significant in meeting part of the worldwide energy demand. Biogas is a promising renewable energy source that can solve the problem of the energy crisis to a large extent. Although renewable energy is auspicious, its use in our country is still insufficient. Solar power is being used as a renewable energy source, but other renewable energy sources are not yet as common. One such renewable energy source is the biogas plant.



Adams Smith, the father of capitalism, considered Dhaka, or Bengal, to be abundant. However, Dhaka is currently at the top of the most unlivable cities in the world. Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) generate about 5 to 6 thousand tons of waste every day. According to a study, in 2005, 13 thousand 330 tons of waste was generated in Bangladesh every day, which increased to 24 thousand 665 tons in 2015. It is estimated that this amount of daily waste generation will increase to 47 thousand tons by 2025. Not only is the environment damaged, but social life and the economy are also greatly affected. In order to get rid of these sufferings, the production of electricity, bio-fertilizer, and biogas from waste should be taken up. The proper management of which will not only give us a modern eco-friendly city but also solve our energy problems.



Biogas is the colourless fuel produced by the decomposition of any kind of decomposable organic material, including dung, animal and human waste, garbage, and garbage in the absence of air by microbes (such as bacteria). Its main component is methane. It also contains 55-65% methane and 30-40% carbon dioxide. Also contains nitrogen and hydrogen sulfide. The use of biogas does not produce any kind of smell and smoke. Basically, biogas is produced by rotting garbage in a specially designed-enclosure. 5500-6500 kcal thermal energy is available from 1 cubic meter of biogas.



The utility of a biogas plant should not only be seen as a source of energy but its holistic aspects should also be taken into consideration. For example, municipalities or city corporations spend a lot of money on household waste disposal, but that money is limited to collecting the waste and dumping it somewhere outside the city. Due to the wrong method of garbage collection, the garbage has absolutely no utility at present. But if a little initiative is taken, it is possible to make biogas and organic fertilizers from this garbage. As a result, it will be possible to prevent the spread of diseases and bad smells from the dirt scattered here and there; It will be possible to ensure the actual utilization of methane gas released from the garbage. The waste which is now garbage can be effectively used through the biogas plant technology.



Biogas plant in Bangladesh has great potential but their use is limited so far. Although biogas is a boon for our rural areas. Because any decaying material can be used as raw material for making biogas. Human excrement, cattle excrement, poultry excrement and curry, fruit-root and fish-meat parts, etc. are mostly used. Apart from this, water hyacinths, leaves, and various decomposable garbage can also be used as raw materials for making biogas. Being an agricultural country, almost every house in our village has more or fewer cattle. As a result, the raw materials required for biogas production are readily available. However, a handful of biogas plants have been set up in a few poultry farms and agricultural farms.



Electricity can be produced easily by purifying the gas produced by the biogas plant. Bangladesh has a huge potential for generating electricity from biogas as a large amount of organic waste is produced. In particular, the combined production of electricity and heat can make maximum use of organic waste. While the thermal efficiency of coal and gas-fired power plants can be as high as 34% and 55%, respectively, using biogas to produce electricity and heat can achieve a thermal efficiency of up to 70%. Although some initiatives have been taken on a small scale privately in Bangladesh, there is no coordinated initiative in the state. A private organization is running two power plants of 200- and 100-KW using biogas. A plant uses 30 tons of chicken droppings daily to produce 2400 cubic meters of gas and generate 200 kilowatts of electricity. The other plant produces 1200 cubic meters of gas from 15 tons of chicken droppings daily and generates 100 kilowatts of electricity.



Biogas is environmentally friendly. Using other gases damages the Earth's ozone layer. But there is no danger in using biogas. Currently, the world is emphasizing renewable energy due to climate change. Biogas can be easily produced out of this. In addition to reducing environmental pollution, the use of renewable energy in power generation will increase. Besides, through this project, self-employment opportunities will be created for the rural youth by setting up biogas plants with microcredit support. Considering the welfare of the environment and mankind, the government can fund more biogas projects. Entrepreneurs can also come forward at the private level. It is not impossible to build a pollution-free, safe and healthy Bangladesh by developing planned management with the aim of sustainable development considering all aspects.

The writer is a student of Department, Economics, Govt Titumir College, Dhaka
















