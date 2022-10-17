Routing export payments as wage remittances

Banks are reported to pay exporters against export payments at 99 Taka for each US dollar, for 108 against wage remittances. Media reports show quoting experts that a part of export proceeds will be routed as wage remittances for availing incremental payments in Taka. Such blames are defamation to exporters generating foreign currency for the economy. As such, there comes a question whether exporters deal in illegitimate activities.



With regards to wage remittances, banks receive payments mostly from money transfer companies. Buying rates for wage remittances from money transfer companies are higher compared to inward receipts on account of different purposes including export by traditional banking channel.



Due to price hike in global markets including transport cost, mismatch is observed between inflows and outflows of foreign currency. This leads Taka to lose value. To contain volatility, BAFEDA (Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association) and ABB (Association of Bankers, Bangladesh) jointly decided to make uniform buying rates, with consent from central bank. The decided rate for export proceeds is 99 Taka and rate for wage remittances channeled through money transfer companies is 108 Taka. Selling rate of banks will be moving weighted average buying rate of previous five business days with a markup of 1.00 Taka. Selling price is expected to vary from banks to banks depending on weights of export proceeds and wage remittances.



The gap between two inward remittances is around 8 Taka. Definitely, exporters are being deprived. To overcome the situation, experts say exporters will show their payments as wage remittances. Really this proposition is not true, and it does not make sense. Wage remittance rate is 108 Taka. Exporters may get this rate provided that export proceeds are channeled through money transfer companies. The ticket size of wage remittances is very small for which money transfer companies are suitable channels. Export proceeds are not channeled through money transfer companies.



It is said exporters will make under invoice. The under invoiced amount will be entered in the economy as wage remittances, it is easy to blame to business sectors by so called arm-chair think tanks. But it is not easy to implement. Export of around 43 products is under cash incentive program. Since extra benefits are there, over invoice is possible rather than under invoice. Whatever the amount, money transfer companies will not be comfortable to remit export proceeds as wage remittances.



As said earlier, ticket size of wage remittances is small. Remittances are sent by individuals for individual beneficiaries in Bangladesh, person to person (P2P) transactions are executed. On the other hand business to business (B2B) transactions are held in export trade, which are high in value.



There is a common blame to international traders - misinvoicing. The global economy is said to be free market. In this situation, how misinvoicing is possible? This word is basically cited by regulators, think-tanks and text books. Misinvoicing is of two types - over invoicing and under invoicing. For sending money outside the country in disguise of trade, over invoicing is done for import trade and under invoicing is for export trade. The opposite is inflow by export over invoicing and import under invoicing. Such misinvoicing is heard in LDC and emerging market economies including developing ones. Why poor countries send money to rich countries is a question. What are sources of sending money abroad is another question. The answer of first question is that countries with capital control try to remit excess in disguise of trade. Controlled regime prevails in capital account closed countries. Transfer of capital is restricted. As a result, stringent regulations are practiced in these countries. Misinvoicing is nothing but byproduct of so called regulatory framework. One of the major sources of inward remittances from external sector for poor countries is remittances by people working abroad. A part of this hard earned money can be easily used for illegitimate outflows.



Considering the economy of Bangladesh, misinvoicing is cited frequently by different quarters on trade transactions. This may be a route. But to what extent this channel is used for taking money out of the country? During the last fiscal, trade balances reached to a record height in negative territory. Does it mean that money was sent in the name of import? It is a blame but whether it is possible in practice can be exercised by those shouting. Really it is next to impossible since trade transactions are reported at many points from trades, associations, banks, customs, and the like. If misinvoicing is executed, all points should be brought to books being facilitators of siphoning money out of the country.



What would happen if outward remittances are made without restrictions? This is a question easy to ask but difficult to implement. Experience needs in this regard. Foreign exchange regulations of the country were made particularly relaxed by making Taka convertible for current payments like imports, travel, treatment, education, different business expenses, etc. But outward remittances in many cases of current payments are reported to have been permitted from central bank. If it is really so, relaxed regulations are nothing but bookish talks. As such, free flow of money is not possible, resulting in siphoning by diverting inward remittances to other locations. In true sense, it is an outflow in conduit path for which expected inflows are adjusted by expected outflows. But this is not recorded in country's accounting book.



Regulations should not be a villain tool for economic activities to let adopt illegitimate means. A person cannot run beyond means. Wage remittances work as national wealth for developing countries. Remitter-wage earners work hard having little knowledge how money goes to near and dear ones. This innocent ignorance is the path for different money operators to support illegitimate need of transferring money abroad. The market works due to restrictions in outflows. The more relaxations, the fewer informal operations of money transfer. By-products can be stopped to be breeding.



It is stated earlier that two rates are in operation - 99 Taka and 108 Taka. Why exporters face deprive? Why wage earners sell their foreign money at 108 Taka if they get higher rate? Central bank claimed that billions of greenback were injected into the market in last fiscal. If it is so, overall negative position of 5.38 billion US dollar as per balance of payment of last fiscal year cannot lead Taka to be more than 100 for each greenback which was less than 90 Taka in last year. The country with billions of US dollar as international reserve can never be illiquid. Then how Taka lost its value substantially is another question. There are many unanswered questions prevailing which need answers. National think-tanks should work on it to identify underlying loopholes.



Exporters keep external sector afloat, whatever blames are given to them. The situation of inequality in exchange rates leads export sector to be deprived. But a part of exports proceeds to be routed differently and to be landed in the country as wage remittances are completely impossible. Rather such thought brings dishonors to highest employment generators of the economy.



Now it is high time to identify regulatory bottlenecks so as to eradicate shadow market for greenback and keep remitters free from any disturbance.

The writer is a contributor













