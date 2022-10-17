156 detained on different charges in nine districts

A total of 156 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Jashore, Chandpur, Barishal, Satkhira, Noakhali, Joypurhat and Bogura, in recent times.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police have arrested four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Dal from Pagla Police Station (PS) area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district for carrying sticks.

They were heading towards Polytechnique Institute ground where the party's grand rally was going to be held on Saturday.

Arrested Sohel Mia, 19, Ranjit Majumder, 19, Rakib, 20, and Md Safatullah, 45, were sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order.

It was learnt that Awami League men and local people at around 2am waylaid a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying the four Chhatra Dal men. They waylaid them as there found lots of sticks inside the auto-rickshaw. Locals, later, informed this to Pagla PS.

Being informed, police arrested the four activists of Chhatra Dal with 140 sticks.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Rasheduzzaman said the arrested confessed that they carried the sticks to create violence in the rally.

Legal steps will be taken against them, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 96 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 19 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 25 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on different charges.

A huge volume of drugs was recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 35 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 19 were nabbed on different charges.

A huge amount of drugs was recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 17 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on different charges.

A huge amount of drugs was recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

JASHORE: DB Police, in a drive, arrested three people along with firearms from the district town on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Abdul Quddus, 42, shop employees Sumon Hossain, 24, and Abdul Aziz, 43.

DB Police Inspector Rupan Kumar Sarkar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in New Bismillah Engineering Workshop at around 9 pm and arrested them along with three nine MM pistols, two one shooter guns, five round of ammunitions and eight magazines after searching the workshop.

A case was filed with Jashore Kotwali Model PS in this connection.

CHANDPUR: A total of 41 fishermen were arrested along with current nets and Hilsa from the Padma and Meghna rivers in the district for violating government ban on catching fish.

Chandpur River PS OC Md Kamruzzaman said a total of 41 fishermen were arrested along with 25kg mother Hilsa. Five fishing boats and 10 lakh meters of banned current nets were also seized during the drives.

Among them, one fisherman was released as he was a minor and the rest of the fishermen were sent to jail after filing of a case, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: Members of the forest department arrested 5 fishermen while fishing in the protected area of the Satkhira Range West Sundarban in the district.

Burigoalini Forest Station Officer Noor Alam led the drive conducted at around 6am on Thursday.

The team arrested the fishermen along with 3 boats, nets, drums and extracted fish from the Miter Canal near Pushpakathi in Sundarban at that time.

The arrested fishermen are Kamrul Islam, son of Ruhul Quddus Moral of Chandnimukha Village in Gabura Union of Shyamnagar Upazila of Satkhira, Al Mamun son of Kamrul Islam, Aziar Rahman son of late Fajar Ali, Abul Kalam Moral, son of Amin Moral, and Almir Hossain, son of Noor Islam Molla of Gharilal Village of Koyra Upazila in Khulna.

Satkhira Range Assistant Conservator of Forests AKM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested fishermen have been produced before the court after filing of a case under the Forest Act against them.

NOAKHALI: A fugitive convict was arrested in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested man is Md Shahjahan, 55, son of late Master Idris, a resident of Chandpur Village under Kadra Union in the upazila.

He was an accused in seven cases.

Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain Patwari said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him from Kesharpara area in the upazila in the evening.

The arrested was, however, produced before the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested a fake journalist from the district town on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Rezaul Karim, 35, son of Fazar Ali, a resident of Islampur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said Rezaul demanded an extortion of Tk 10,000 to Belal Hossain, an official of Joypurhat Sub Registry Office, introducing himself as a journalist. Belal Hossain, later, informed the matter to police through the national emergency call 999.

Being informed, police arrested Rezaul Karim on Tuesday.

A case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against the arrested in this regard, the OC added.

BOGURA: DB Police arrested five people along with 18 metric tons of urea fertiliser in the district in recent times.

Superintend of Police (SP) Ali Haider Chowdhury confirmed the matter in a press briefing at his office.

The arrested persons are: Md A Alim, 50, son of late Dabir Uddin Anar of Koigari Sonarpara area in Nandigram, Md Al Amin alias Alauddin, 35, son of late Abdul Prang of Fultala area in Shajahanpur Upazila, Md Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 48, son of late Solaiman Akanda of Nimgachhi Uttar Para area in Dhunat Upazila, Md Sajal, 35, son of late Azizar Shakider of Sarugram, and Md Rafiqul Islam, 42, son of late Montaz Mandal of Chuniapara Uttar Para area.

According to the press briefing, Md Abdus Samad Swapon, 47, organizing secretary of Ekta Transport Agency in Fenshuganj of Sylhet District, lodged a complaint on September 25 that a Rangpur-bound truck of Shahjalal Fertiliser Company Ltd carrying 18 metric tons of urea in 360 sacks went missing. While contacted, the truck driver Amin alias Alauddin, 35, did not give any valid information about the matter.

Later on, it was known that the urea fertilisers of the truck was solt to one Rafiqul Islam at Gosaibari Bazar in Dhunat Upazila of Bogura District.

Following the information given by Abdus Samad Swapon, a team of the District DB Police arrested the five persons.

All of the arrested are active members of an organized thieves' gang. They had been doing various criminal activities including stealing in the district and nearby areas for long.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the members of the gang, the SP added.