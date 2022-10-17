Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two friends get success in duck farming at Bagmara

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

Two friends get success in duck farming at Bagmara

Two friends get success in duck farming at Bagmara

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 15: Jewel and Monir's family now live in a mobile duck farm at Shantipur in Bagmara Upazila of the district. Both of them are residents of Mahadevpur Upazila of neighboring Naogaon District.
The number of ducks in the farm is about 3,000. Every day from morning to night, they are used to spend busy time in handling these ducks.
They have built the farm by making a temporary tent along the Shantipur-Sripatipara paved road.
Jewel Rana, owner of the farm, said, about 1,500 to 1,700 ducks are laying eggs worth about Tk 20,000 every day..
They spend about Tk 12,000 to 14,000 per day in the farm. The profit is decreasing slightly due to the high price of feed, he added.
His friend Monir said, they collected 3,500 one-day-old campbell ducklings from Bogra in March at Tk 45 per piece.
But they had to spend lakhs of Taka in the beginning. The ducks started laying eggs after five months.
Shantipur Village farmer Mumtaz Uddin said, these two friends, Jewel and Monir, have brought prosperity to their families.
Chairman of Yogipara Union Majedul Islam Sohag said, seeing the enthusiasm of Jewel and Monir, many young people in the area are showing interest in farming ducks.
Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. S.M. Mahbubur Rahman said, "I have heard about the duck farm of Jewel and Monir. This is a very good initiative. It will encourage other youths in the upazila to set up duck farms."
"We have been providing training to farmers from different areas in the upazila. Also farmers can approach the livestock office if there is any problem. Necessary services are provided to farmers quickly," he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Town
All preparations complete to hold Khulna ZP polls today
21 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
132nd Tirodhan Day of Lalon begins today
Fish trader fined in Natore
Jamuna erodes 50 houses, croplands at Shahzadpur
Farmer electrocuted in Jamalpur
World Food Day observed in districts


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft