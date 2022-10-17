

Two friends get success in duck farming at Bagmara

The number of ducks in the farm is about 3,000. Every day from morning to night, they are used to spend busy time in handling these ducks.

They have built the farm by making a temporary tent along the Shantipur-Sripatipara paved road.

Jewel Rana, owner of the farm, said, about 1,500 to 1,700 ducks are laying eggs worth about Tk 20,000 every day..

They spend about Tk 12,000 to 14,000 per day in the farm. The profit is decreasing slightly due to the high price of feed, he added.

His friend Monir said, they collected 3,500 one-day-old campbell ducklings from Bogra in March at Tk 45 per piece.

But they had to spend lakhs of Taka in the beginning. The ducks started laying eggs after five months.

Shantipur Village farmer Mumtaz Uddin said, these two friends, Jewel and Monir, have brought prosperity to their families.

Chairman of Yogipara Union Majedul Islam Sohag said, seeing the enthusiasm of Jewel and Monir, many young people in the area are showing interest in farming ducks.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. S.M. Mahbubur Rahman said, "I have heard about the duck farm of Jewel and Monir. This is a very good initiative. It will encourage other youths in the upazila to set up duck farms."

"We have been providing training to farmers from different areas in the upazila. Also farmers can approach the livestock office if there is any problem. Necessary services are provided to farmers quickly," he maintained.







