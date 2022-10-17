Journos can bring positive change to society: Minister

PIROJPUR, Oct 15: Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, on Thursday afternoon said, journalists can bring positive change to the society through proper performance.

Journalists are important actors, he added.

While speaking at a cheque distribution function as the chief guest, the minister made the remarks.

The government is in belief of freedom of expression and also journalist-friendly, he added.

The function was held in Pirojpur circuit house.

A total of 25 journalists from six districts of Barishal Division, who are financially insolvent and sick, got Tk 25 lakh 50 thousands. Journalist Welfare Trust provided the fund and organised the programme.

Managing Director of the trust Subash Chandra Badal was in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Md Saidur Rahman (PPM seba) and BFUJ President Md Omar Faruqe addressed the function as special guests.

Among others, BFUJ Vice-President Afroja Akter Due, former president Quddus Afrad, Joint Secretary Hedaet Hosain Molla and President of Barishal Union of Journalists Monirul Alam Sapown Khondakar were present.







