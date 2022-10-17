Farmers worried about fertiliser supply at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, Oct 15: Farmers are worried about fertiliser shortage as the supply is less than the demand in Koyra Upazila of the district.

According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, this Aman season, the target of Aman paddy cultivation has been fixed at 14 thousand hectares (ha) of land in the upazila. Beyond that, the cultivation of Aman has been made on an additional 2,000 ha.

A total of 2020 metric tons (mt) of urea fertiliser is required for 16 thousand ha. But only 729 mt have been supplied. There is a shortfall of 1,291 mt.

Farmers are not getting fertiliser as required due to the shortage. They are worried.

Babar Ali Howladar, a farmer of Madinabad Village, said, "This Aman season, we have cultivated Amad on 19 bighas. Due to the shortage of fertiliser, I have not been able to apply fertiliser to 3 bighas. If you ask for one bag of fertiliser from the dealer, you are given 10 kg of urea and 10 kg of MoP."

President of Upazila Fertiliser Dealers Association Md Hasan Ali said, "We distribute the fertiliser we get from sub-dealers in the presence of deputy assistant agriculture officers. Now if the authorities do not increase the supply of fertiliser, we have nothing to do."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Asaduzzaman said, from July to October, the demand for fertiliser is 2020 mt and 729 mt have been supplied; there is a shortfall of 1,291mt; an additional 311 mt fertiliser has been demanded to meet this shortfall.

President of Upazila Fertiliser Seed Monitoring Committee and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rokunuzzaman said, no fertiliser can be sold beyond the price set by the government; action will be taken against any dealer who sells fertiliser beyond the prescribed price.

Md Hafizur Rahman, deputy director of the department of agricultural extension-Khamarbari, Khulna, said, the fertiliser that is provided by the ministry is distributed at the upazila level.

In response to the question that the supply of fertiliser is less than the demand in the current Aman season, he said; farmers are not able to apply fertiliser as per the demand.







