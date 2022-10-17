Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers worried about fertiliser supply at Koyra

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 411
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, Oct 15: Farmers are worried about fertiliser shortage as the supply is less than the demand in Koyra Upazila of the   district.
According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, this Aman season, the target of Aman paddy cultivation has been fixed at 14 thousand hectares (ha) of land in the upazila. Beyond that, the cultivation of Aman  has been made on an additional 2,000 ha.
A total of 2020 metric tons (mt) of urea fertiliser is required for 16 thousand ha. But only 729 mt have been supplied. There is a shortfall of 1,291 mt.
Farmers are not getting fertiliser as required due to the shortage.  They are worried.
Babar Ali Howladar, a farmer of Madinabad Village, said, "This Aman season, we have cultivated Amad on  19 bighas. Due to the shortage of fertiliser, I have not been able to apply fertiliser to 3 bighas. If you ask for one bag of fertiliser from the dealer, you are given 10 kg of urea and 10 kg of MoP."
President of Upazila Fertiliser Dealers Association Md Hasan Ali said, "We distribute the fertiliser we get from sub-dealers in the presence of deputy assistant agriculture officers. Now if the authorities do not increase the supply of fertiliser, we have nothing to do."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Asaduzzaman said, from July to October, the demand for fertiliser is 2020 mt and 729 mt have been supplied; there is a shortfall of 1,291mt; an additional 311 mt fertiliser has been demanded to meet this shortfall.
 President of Upazila Fertiliser Seed Monitoring Committee and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rokunuzzaman said, no fertiliser can be sold beyond the price set by the government; action will be taken against any dealer who sells fertiliser beyond the prescribed price.
Md Hafizur Rahman, deputy director of the department of agricultural extension-Khamarbari, Khulna, said, the fertiliser that is provided by the ministry is distributed at the upazila level.
In response to the question that the supply of fertiliser is less than the demand in the current Aman season, he said; farmers are not able to apply fertiliser as per the demand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Town
All preparations complete to hold Khulna ZP polls today
21 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
132nd Tirodhan Day of Lalon begins today
Fish trader fined in Natore
Jamuna erodes 50 houses, croplands at Shahzadpur
Farmer electrocuted in Jamalpur
World Food Day observed in districts


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft