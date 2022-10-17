Meet on safe food held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Oct 15: A coordination meeting on district safe food was held on Tuesday morning.

The meeting was organised in the deputy commissioner (DC) office conference hall jointly by the district administration and Bangladesh food safety authority-Pirojpur.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over the meeting while Food Safety Officer and Member Secretary of the committee Golam Rabbi conducted the meeting.

Additional DC (General) Monira Parven, Civil Surgeon Dr. Md Hasnat Yousuf Zaki, District Food Controller Sheikh Mosshir Rahman, District Fisheries Officer Md Abdul Bari, District Livestock Officer Tarun Kumar Sikder, and Panel Mayor of Pirojpur Municipality Md Abdul Hay, were, among others, present at the meeting.

Speakers said, at any cost, safe food must be ensured in the society, and motivational and awareness activities should be conducted with necessary legal action.







