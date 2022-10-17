Video
Fishers pass days in hardship at Char Fasson

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 413
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some Char Fasson fishermen taking home their nets and other essential items from the boats as ban on Hilsa fishing is going on. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, Oct 15: Coastal-fishing families in Char Fasson Upazila of the district are passing days in hardship.
All activities of traders, labourers, tea-stall owners have been standstill. They are not getting other works. Taking loans and using savings they are running their families.
The 22-day fishing ban (Oct 7-22) is going on in Meghna and other coastal rivers. Such ban was imposed earlier. Due to this ban many fishers have got into crisis.
So far 30,000 people have gone out of Char Fasson in search of work.
Md Selim Maji at a tea stall of Samrajghat said he has been hiccupping to run his three-member family due to the fishing ban.
He has taken about Tk 10,000 from Mahajan at high interest rate. He has to pay Tk 500 interest per 1,000 for per six month.
After the ban time he will require at least Tk 30,000 for going to rivers with net-fishing boat.
Fishers Md Yusuf and Malek of Mujibnagar area said, they are also facing living hardship.
"We have got only 30 kg rice each from the government," they added.
Besides, in other times, they would make livelihood by working at Ghat, and their families would be run somehow on their earnings.
Earlier, their daily earning stood at Tk 300-400. Now it has come down to Tk 50 only. It has been difficult to run a family by this amount of earning.
Md Kanchan Mia works at an ice factory near the new sluice gate of Betua embankment.  Due to lack of fishes, the ice factory is at loss-making condition, he added.
A visit found several fishing trawlers anchored at Betuaghat. Some men were seen repairing their net-boat.
Lifeless scene  is also seen in shops near the Ghat.
Rice allocation is made every year, but it does not reach fishers, they alleged.


