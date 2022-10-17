Int’l White Cane Safety Day observed

GAIBANDHA, Oct 15: The International White Cane Safety Day-2022 was observed in the district on Saturday as elsewhere in the country and the globe.

To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Social Services organized different programmes in the town.

In the morning, a post rally discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.

Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest while ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato spoke as special guest.

Disable Affairs Officer of Jatiya Protibandhi Sahajyo o Sheba Kendra Akhtar Hossain also spoke at the event as a guest of honour.

DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said the National White Cane Safety Day on October 15 annually celebrates the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired.

The day marks the importance of recognizing the white cane, he said adding that the white cane is not only a tool, but also it represents the independence of those who are blind worldwide.



















