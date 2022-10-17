

Rajshahi farmers find interest in summer onion farming

The summer time onion is being cultivated when onion deficit is suffered in the summer season. Then onion price goes up, requiring import of onion from abroad.

To meet the summer onion deficit, the summer time onion is being farmed early under special care for making higher yielding.

In order to ensure higher yielding, local farmers are being provided with necessary training on advance summer onion cultivation by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

This advance onion can be lifted by November. DAE officials said, it will meet the summer time onion deficit.

DAE sources said, usually advance onion saplings are planted by mid-December; then growers get bumper yielding, but poor price.

That is why untimely onion saplings are grown in the Kharip-2 season, and saplings are distributed, free of cost, among farmers.

Now saplings are being distributed among small and marginal growers.

In a sample test of summer onion harvest, it was seen about 19 tonne production of onion N-53 per hectare. N-53 onion has been farmed on 266 hectares in Rajshahi District this season involving 2,000 farmers.

A visit on Thursday found local farmers were passing busy time in farming summer onion in Ujirpukur, Maria and Panthapara areas of Poba Upazila in the district.

Ujirpukur Village's farmer Nazir Uddin said, onion is grown hugely in the winter season; but at that time growers fall into losing situation due to time, demand and price related issues.

After getting good yield and good price in the last year, this year he has farmed summer onion on one bigha. He will again cultivate winter onion on the same land.

Farmer Alamgir Hossain of Maria Village said, he has farmed advance onion on five bighas. The advance onion can be harvested by November, he added. Onion can be farmed and preserved for the whole year, he maintained.

Echoing him another Nazrul Islam of Panthapara Village said, he is expecting 120-150 maund of onion within 95-120 days of farming fron his one bigha land. His per bigha farming cost stands at Tk 20,000-30,000.

Poba Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, DAE is getting good results after distributing saplings among model farmers.

Under the summer onion cultivation project, 2,000 farmers have been given technical training in the district, he added.

DAE's Deputy Director Md Mozdar Hossain said, a new technique has been developed by the Rajshahi agriculture in summer onion production as a landmark change in onion cultivation.

Both yield and profit have created interest among farmers, he added.

In order to spread summer onion farming across the country, the agriculture ministry has undertaken incentive programme, he added.

Under this programme, farmers are provided with onion saplings free of cost and training, he maintained.

Advance onion can be lifted by November-December and mid-January.







