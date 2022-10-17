Traditional boat race held in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, Oct 15: A traditional boat race was held in the Madhumati River in Alfadanga Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

A total of 7 teams participated from different areas of the district in the race. About 30 to 40 sailors were seen in each boat.

Thousands of people including women and children flocked to the banks of the river to see this boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colours.

At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river to the beat of drums. The boatmen participated in the race wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.

Visitors said the tradition of boat race in the district is almost hundred years old. Even a decade ago, boat race was held at different points of the river throughout Bhadra Month. This tradition is almost disappearing due to various adversities. This is organized to keep this ever-known tradition of Bengal.







