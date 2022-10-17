Video
Monday, 17 October, 2022
Countryside

Two crushed under train in B’baria, M’singh

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Mymensingh, in three days.   
BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shital Debnath, 70 a resident of Purba Paikpara area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a train hit the man in Dariapur Rail Gate area of the upazila in the morning while he was crossing the railway line, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police have recovered the body of Shital Debnath from the scene.
MYMENSINGH: A man was crushed under a train in College Road area in the city on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kabir Kanchan, 54, a resident of Kashar area of the city.
It was learnt that the Dhaka-bound Brahmaputra Express train hit the man in the morning while he was walking along the rail line talking on phone, which left him dead on the spot.


