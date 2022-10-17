Two men murdered in Bhola, Rajshahi

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Rajshahi, in four days.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man was hacked to death by his uncle due to a dispute over land in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Nur Islam, 45, son of Abdur Rashid Jamadar, a resident of Ewajpur area of the upazila.

At that time, Mariam Begum, wife of the deceased, was seriously injured.

According to local sources, Nur Islam's father Abdur Rashid Jamadar and his uncles Abdul Malek Jamadar and Abu Taher had a longstanding dispute over land. On Friday afternoon, Abdul Malek called his nephew Nur Islam to his house to settle the matter.

An altercation took place regarding the matter at that time.

At one stage of the altercation, Abu Taher hacked his nephew Nur Islam and Mariam Begum, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Nur Islam was rescued in critical condition and taken to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Nur Islam succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH at around 8 pm while undergoing treatment there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shashibhushan Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.

However, the law enforcers have detained the main accused, the OC added.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A youth, who was injured in a clash in Bagmara Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday.

Deceased Sajedur Rahman, 28, son of late Shukur Ali, was a resident of Bilbari Village under Shuvodanga Union in Bagmara Upazila.

Police and local sources said Sajedur gave a punishment to two teenagers for eve teasing a girl at Baraipara on October 6. As a sequel to it, two groups of villagers of Baraipara and Bilbari were locked in a clash on October 9, which left at least 10 people injured.

Of the injured, Sajedur was taken to the RMCH in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment.

Bagmara PS OC Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.









