Five drown in Narayanganj, Cox's Bazar

Five people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Cox's Bazar, on Friday.

NARAYANGANJ: Three people died after a boat capsized in the Shitalakshya River in the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Jimmy, 20, Shaon, 17, and Rifat, 16. Some 11 others managed to swim to safety in the incident.

It was learnt that 14 people boarded in a boat to go to Hajiganj Ghat from Nabiganj Ferry Ghat at around 9pm. At that time, the boat was hit by the waves of a large ship passing by and sank in the port area.

Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Department Deputy Assistant Director Fakhruddin Ahmed said two hours after the boat sank, the bodies of Shaon and Jimmy were fished out from the Nabiganj Kheyaghat area at around 11pm. Rifat's body was found at midnight.

Narayanganj Sadar River Police Sub-Inspector Md Forkan confirmed the incident, adding that the boatman Alamgir was detained for carrying passengers exceeding his vessel's capacity.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Badshah Miah, 3, son of Abdur Rahim, and Tasfia, 4, daughter of Abu Zafar, residents of Purba Zaliakata area in the upazila. They were cousins in relation.

According to locals, the children fell down in a pond in the area at around 4pm while their family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond.

Local Union Parishad Member Anisul Karim confirmed the incident.











