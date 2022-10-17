Two ‘commit suicide’ in Jhenidah, Dinajpur

A young man and a schoolboy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Dinajpur, in three days.

JHENIDAH: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Likhan Hossain, 22, son of Liakat Ali, a resident of Sharabari Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, the youth has committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree on the side of the road in the village in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

DINAJPUR: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Birganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rony Roy, 16, son of Shangkar Roy, a resident of Kamar Village under Kaharol Upazila in the district. He was a tenth grader of Day-Light School.

Police sources said Rony Roy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room of the school dormitory at around 10 pm as his parents refused to buy him a smart phone.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the dormitory and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Birganj Police Station Subrata Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.











