Global Handwashing Day observed in dists



A rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town on Saturday on the occasion of the Global Handwashing Day and the National Sanitation Month-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene.'

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gopalganj and Kishoreganj.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration and Distric Department of Public Health Engineering jointly organized different programmes in the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg inaugurated the day's programme on Bogura Zilla School premises in the town at around 10:30am after releasing balloons.

A rally was brought out from there, and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion was held in the town.

ADC Masum Ali Beg was present as the chief guest at the programme.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar Pal, Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Abul Kalam Azad, District Education Officer Ramjan Ali, NDC Palash Chandra, and Head Teacher of Bogura Zilla School Shyamapada Mustafi, among others, were also present at that time.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration and District Department of Public Health Engineering jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out from the DC office in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana was present as the chief guest while ADC Md Hedayetul Islam presided over the meeting.

General Secretary (GS) of District Awami League (AL) Mahabub Ali Khan and Executive Engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering Md Fayez Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and District Department of Public Health Engineering jointly arranged different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town. A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj District Collectorate Office in the town.

ADC (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (Crime) Nure Alam, District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Abdus Sattar, Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Akther, Sadar Upazila Family Planning Officer Nazmul Karim, and Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a handwashing demonstration was inaugurated on the DC office premises in the town.











