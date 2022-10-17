Video
Home Countryside

Kamalganj facing crisis of local fishes

Reckless killing of fry in haors, beels blamed

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 406
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 15: Haors and beels in Kamalganj Upazila of the district are facing fish crisis, due to destroying fry of local fish species.
According to sources, this full season local fishes are not arriving in upazila bazaars. The fish crisis is also prevailing in other marshes in the upazila. But the sale of local fish fry has increased.   
A visit found catching of fry with banned nets and bamboo fencing in haors and rivers. After pouring poison in river water fry is netted.
According to sources at the Department of Fisheries-Kamalganj, out of 260 species of fishes, about 100 ones have disappeared.
Now some local fishes are cultivated in hybrid system. But this is not meeting the local fish demand.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of fishers said, "We would catch fishes in haors and rivers only one decade back and sell at bazaars. But only in a decade, the fish abundance has decreased."
Adhan Pal, Bakul Pal, Sukesh and other traders said, "Once we would catch fishes in haors and beels and sell in bazaars. But we no longer catch fish."
"Now we purchase hybrid fishes from warehouses and sell at retail levels. Due to dearth of local fishes, prices of hybrid ones are very high," they added.
Consumer Pronit Debnath at Shamshernagar Bazar said, the fish crisis has been created at bazaars due to reckless killing of fry.
Member Secretary of River Protection Regional Committee Toabur Rahman Tabarak of Kamalganj Haor said, bazaars are in crisis of both local and hybrid fishes.  To overcome the crisis, illegal fishing needs to be banned, he added.
Kamalganj Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Shahidur Rahman Siddiqui confirmed disappearance of about 100 types of fish species.
It needs to enhance breeding of fishes to address the fish crisis, he added.


