

Pakistan former High Court chief justice shot dead

Assailants opened fire at Muhammad Noor Meskanzai outside the mosque in the Kharan area, which left him gravely injured, Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim told Dawn.

The former chief justice was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, the report said.

Expressing condolences over the death of the "fearless judge", Balochistan chief minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said his services were "unforgettable".

Bizenjo said that the "cowardly attacks of the enemies of peace cannot intimidate the nation".

Maskanzai authored the landmark judgement that declared the Riba-based banking system against the Sharia.

Quetta Bar Association (QBA) President Ajmal Khan Kakar also condemned Muskanzai's killing. He said every citizen of Pakistan was deeply saddened by the death of the former judge."We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must immediately be arrest and brought to book," Ajmal Kakar was quoted as saying by Dawn.This comes amid the deteriorating security situation in the country. -ANI

