Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:02 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra to relaunch “failed missile” Rahul Gandhi: Karnataka CM

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 404

BENGALURU, Oct 15: Ahead of the Congress 's mega rally in Ballari, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dubbed the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as another attempt to relaunch a 'failed missile' called Rahul Gandhi.
As a galaxy of Congress leaders from across the country descended on Ballari to celebrate Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reaching a milestone, covering 1,000 kms, Mr Bommai said it is meaningless as the country is united and has full faith in federalism.
"There is no meaning to this Bharat Jodo Yatra when the country is strong enough. As I have said in the past, the missile called Rahul Gandhi had failed earlier. Now, he is being relaunched. Apart from this, there is no meaning to the Yatra," Mr Bommai told reporters.
He sought to know the purpose behind the yatra, when the nation is unitedly progressing with faith in federalism.
"There is no occasion now for 'uniting India' when the country is marching ahead globally in a robust way. At a time when all the countries including the G-7 nations are facing economic slowdown, India is going ahead with seven per cent growth." Recalling that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had contested from Ballari Lok Sabha constituency in 1999 and promised to continue contesting from the segment, he alleged that she left Ballari and went back to Rae Bareily in UP, without even conveying her gratitude to the voters.    -PTI





