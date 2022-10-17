Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Iran urges EU to take ‘realistic approach’ to Amini protests

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

TEHRAN, Oct 15: Iran has called on the European Union to adopt a "realistic approach" regarding the protests over Mahsa Amini's death as the bloc prepares to impose new sanctions on the Islamic republic.
EU countries on Wednesday agreed to level new sanctions on the Islamic republic over the "crackdown" during a month of demonstrations over Amini's death. The move is due to be endorsed at the bloc's foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.
"We recommend that Europeans look at the issue with a realistic approach," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call Friday.
In a separate statement on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian said: "Who would believe that the death of one girl is so important to Westerners?" "If it is so, what did they do regarding the hundreds of thousands of martyrs and deaths in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Lebanon?" he added.
Iran has been rocked by protests since Amini's death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protestors but also members of the security forces, while hundreds have been arrested.
"Iran is not the land of velvet or colour coups," he continued in his call with Borrell, in reference to Western-backed protest movements in Europe and elsewhere.
"Iran is the anchor of lasting stability and security in the region," he added, according to a ministry statement early Saturday.
Borrell meanwhile stressed that "people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights".
"Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released," he wrote on Twitter Friday, adding that "internet access and accountability are needed".
Iranian officials have previously criticised Western "hypocrisy" over the issue of human rights.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian dies of Israel gunshot wound in West Bank: Ministry
Iran urges EU to take ‘realistic approach’ to Amini protests
Imran Khan says Pakistan by-election ‘a referendum’ on his popularity
Iran denies providing Russia with weapons ‘to be used’ in Ukraine
Ashok Gehlot slams BJP during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rescuers carry the body of a man in the village of Agia Pelagia
India falls to 107 from 101 in Global Hunger Index, behind Pak, Nepal
Medical interns hold placards during a rally near the French Health Ministry in Paris


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft