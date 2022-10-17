Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

‘Fascist, Communal Forces’

Ashok Gehlot slams BJP during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BALLARI, Oct 15: The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.
Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Ballari, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.
Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Mr Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics.      -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian dies of Israel gunshot wound in West Bank: Ministry
Iran urges EU to take ‘realistic approach’ to Amini protests
Imran Khan says Pakistan by-election ‘a referendum’ on his popularity
Iran denies providing Russia with weapons ‘to be used’ in Ukraine
Ashok Gehlot slams BJP during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rescuers carry the body of a man in the village of Agia Pelagia
India falls to 107 from 101 in Global Hunger Index, behind Pak, Nepal
Medical interns hold placards during a rally near the French Health Ministry in Paris


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft