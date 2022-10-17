Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Murray falls to Korda in Gijon Open quarter-finals

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 394

GIJON, OCT 15: Britain's Andy Murray fell to American Sebastian Korda in the Gijon Open quarter-finals on Friday.
Korda, ranked 47, won through 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 against former world number one Murray, now ranked 48, in two hours and 27 minutes. Wildcard Murray was playing his first tournament since September's Laver Cup, but after rallying in the second set the 35-year-old was unable to maintain the momentum in the third.
Korda, 22, advances to meet France's Arthur Rinderknech who saved nine match points before ousting second seed Pablo Carreno Busta, the last Spaniard in the tournament, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (18/16). Rinderknech staved off two match points on serve at 4-5 in the third set, and a further seven in the third-set tie-break, before sealing victory on his sixth match point after just over three-hours in northern Spain.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held
Griezmann, Reinildo double-act help Atletico usurp Athletic
Benzema expected to win Ballon d'Or
Mushfiqur to return to NCL from second round
Inter beat Salernitana to continue revival
State Minister inaugurates Kamalapur Stadium renovation
'Historic day' as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener
Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring thriller


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft