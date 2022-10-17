Video
Monday, 17 October, 2022
French football chiefs promise checks after workers' conditions in Qatar exposed

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022

PARIS, OCT 15: French football authorities said Friday they would carry out their own checks on the working conditions of migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the World Cup after new revelations in a TV documentary.
The France Televisions programme aired on Thursday showed the crowded bedrooms and filthy toilets of migrant workers in the Qatari capital.
The national broadcaster said the images were filmed secretly "before the summer" as part of an investigation into the controversy surrounding the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.
Qatar has long argued that attacks on its labour rights record are unjustified, instead highlighting reforms it has carried out over the past decade.
One sequence in the France Televisions programme shows the accommodation for the employees of a private security firm, which is sub-contracted by the hotel where the France team will be based during the tournament, which kicks off on November 20.
Another company featured in the documentary is a sub-contractor for the French hotel chain Accor, which is a major supplier of accommodation during the World Cup.
The documentary showed bedrooms infested with insects where workers slept in bunkbeds. The toilets and bathroom facilities were dirty and the walls were stained with damp.
The workers' cooking facilities were little more than a sink and two gas rings and the air conditioning in one of the bedrooms had broken down, leaving the temperature at 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).
Some of the workers interviewed said they hardly ever had a day off and their overtime was not paid.
On Friday, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced it would send an on-site verification delegation to Qatar on Tuesday.
It will be made up of FFF vice-president Philippe Diallo; General Manager Florence Hardouin and Erwan le Prevost, Director of Institutional and International Relations.
The FFF said it had already "put in place a series of checks concerning the six contractors for the team's hotel" in Doha.
As a result of these checks, the contract with the security firm had been terminated because of "a number of unacceptable irregularities" and the contractor's failure to respect workers' rights such as providing decent accommodation and confiscating workers' passports.    -AFP


