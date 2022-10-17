Soumya, Shoriful included in Tigers final sqaud for T20 World Cup

Left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam were included in Bangladesh's final squad for T20 World Cup in Australia as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) submitted the final squad ahead of the October 14 cut off date for participating teams to change players.

Soumya and Shoriful, originally on the standby list, have replaced batter Sabbir Rahman and allrounder Saifuddin who had been named earlier in the 15-man team which was announced on September 14.

Sabbir and Saifuddin will return home from New Zealand where the Bangladesh team played a tri-nation series with the hosts and Pakistan.

Bangladesh lost all of their four matches in the tournament in which Pakistan eventually emerged as champions beating New Zealand.

The Bangladesh T20 World Cup side meanwhile, heads to Brisbane on Saturday where they will play two warm-up games against Afghanistan and South Africa on October 17 and 19 before starting their campaign in Hobart on October 24.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK/Vice Captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. -BSS









