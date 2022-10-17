Tigers vow to do well despite zero T20 experience in Australia



This handout photograph taken and released on October 15, 2022 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shows captains of teams participating in the 2022 T20 World Cup cricket tournament posing with the cup following a press conference in Melbourne. photo: AFP

Shakib however played T20 in Australia during his Big Bash stint but never played a T20 International game here.

Since their debut in T20 format in 2006, Bangladesh had already played 138 T20 matches.

"I think we've got a very exciting team, most of us new, so it'll be a great experience for them. All of us are playing T20 for the first time in Australia, including me, so that's new," Shakib said during the question-answer session.

But he looked determined to make their first experience in Australia for T20 a memorable one even though Bangladesh came to the party after losing all of their four matches in tri-nation series in New Zealand.

"But I think we've prepared very well. We are in Christchurch where we played four games against two very good sides, so we know the things that we need to do in order to be able to perform well here in Australia, and I think we have prepared enough to do well." -BSS













ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicks-off todayWhen Bangladesh will take the field for the first match of the T20 World Cup in Hobart on October 24, it will be the Tigers' first T20 International match on Australian soil.Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan himself reminded it to all in a captain's press conference organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday ahead of the kick-start of the cricket's showpiece event in Melbourne.Shakib however played T20 in Australia during his Big Bash stint but never played a T20 International game here.Since their debut in T20 format in 2006, Bangladesh had already played 138 T20 matches."I think we've got a very exciting team, most of us new, so it'll be a great experience for them. All of us are playing T20 for the first time in Australia, including me, so that's new," Shakib said during the question-answer session.But he looked determined to make their first experience in Australia for T20 a memorable one even though Bangladesh came to the party after losing all of their four matches in tri-nation series in New Zealand."But I think we've prepared very well. We are in Christchurch where we played four games against two very good sides, so we know the things that we need to do in order to be able to perform well here in Australia, and I think we have prepared enough to do well." -BSS