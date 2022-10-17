Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Men\'s T20 World Cup kicks-off today

Tigers vow to do well despite zero T20 experience in Australia

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 432

ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicks-off today
This handout photograph taken and released on October 15, 2022 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shows captains of teams participating in the 2022 T20 World Cup cricket tournament posing with the cup following a press conference in Melbourne. photo: AFP

This handout photograph taken and released on October 15, 2022 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shows captains of teams participating in the 2022 T20 World Cup cricket tournament posing with the cup following a press conference in Melbourne. photo: AFP

When Bangladesh will take the field for the first match of the T20 World Cup in Hobart on October 24, it will be the Tigers' first T20 International match on Australian soil.Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan himself reminded it to all in a captain's press conference organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday ahead of the kick-start of the cricket's showpiece event in Melbourne.
Shakib however played T20 in Australia during his Big Bash stint but never played a T20 International game here.
Since their debut in T20 format in 2006, Bangladesh had already played 138 T20 matches.
"I think we've got a very exciting team, most of us new, so it'll be a great experience for them. All of us are playing T20 for the first time in Australia, including me, so that's new," Shakib said during the question-answer session.
But he looked determined to make their first experience in Australia for T20 a memorable one even though Bangladesh came to the party after losing all of their four matches in tri-nation series in New Zealand.
"But I think we've prepared very well. We are in Christchurch where we played four games against two very good sides, so we know the things that we need to do in order to be able to perform well here in Australia, and I think we have prepared enough to do well."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held
Griezmann, Reinildo double-act help Atletico usurp Athletic
Benzema expected to win Ballon d'Or
Mushfiqur to return to NCL from second round
Inter beat Salernitana to continue revival
State Minister inaugurates Kamalapur Stadium renovation
'Historic day' as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener
Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring thriller


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
Routing export payments as wage remittances
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
World Food Day today
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Biogas can meet country’s energy demand
DU observes Mourning Day
BD home to world's biggest number of green factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft